iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 227,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

