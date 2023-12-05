iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,932 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $118,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. 2,648,223 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

