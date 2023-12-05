iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. 986,037 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.