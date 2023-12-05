iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734,802 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $293,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. 986,037 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

