iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,472,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 290,763 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 23,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

