iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $46,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,602,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.