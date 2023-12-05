iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,729 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.32. 11,852,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,569,008. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.