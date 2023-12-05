iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IWN stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.05. 595,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,384. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.