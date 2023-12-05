iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 14,235,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975,410. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

