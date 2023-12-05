iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after buying an additional 784,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 739,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,859. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

