iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 306,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,513. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

