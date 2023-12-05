iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $166.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

