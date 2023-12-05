iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,109. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

