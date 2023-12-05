iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 449,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 701,859 shares.The stock last traded at $116.13 and had previously closed at $116.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

