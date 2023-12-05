iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,594 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $114,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,192,162 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.