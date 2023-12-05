Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 72,489 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.85.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
