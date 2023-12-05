Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 72,489 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

