Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

