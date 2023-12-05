Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ITUB opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.