Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $13,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,611 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

