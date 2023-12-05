Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Sells £18,222.86 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Gilad Myerson sold 1,822,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,222.86 ($23,017.38).

Gilad Myerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Gilad Myerson acquired 96 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($190.38).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:ITH opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Ithaca Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.80 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1,482.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.87.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

