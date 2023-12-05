J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 4.8 %
SJM traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,559. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.