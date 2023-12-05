J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 4.8 %

SJM traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,559. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.