Jaxsta Limited (ASX:VNL) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Jaxsta Limited (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,112.58).
Jaxsta Price Performance
