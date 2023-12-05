Jaxsta Limited (ASX:VNL) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Jaxsta Limited (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,112.58).

Jaxsta Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaxsta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaxsta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.