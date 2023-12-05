Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 179,570 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 427.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,570 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after purchasing an additional 758,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787,687 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 542,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.