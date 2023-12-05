Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,090. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $374.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.83. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

