Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. 1,639,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,775. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

