Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,164 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $29,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 115.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 31.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Denbury Price Performance

DEN stock remained flat at $88.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $100.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

