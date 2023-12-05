Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 127 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of NVR worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of NVR by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $6.65 on Tuesday, reaching $6,394.70. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,519.05 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,936.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,050.60.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.