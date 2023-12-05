Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.