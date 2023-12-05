Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.