Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,150 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,150 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $42,761,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $44,743,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 508,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,551. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

