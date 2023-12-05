JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $7.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.03.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

