JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.33.
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
