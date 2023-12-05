JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million.
JOANN Stock Down 23.6 %
JOAN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 439,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.03.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 23,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,990,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares during the period.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
