JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million.

JOANN Stock Down 23.6 %

JOAN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 439,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 23,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,990,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

