John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

PDT opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

