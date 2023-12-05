Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

JCI opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,262,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,610,000 after purchasing an additional 297,304 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 822.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,737,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,993 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

