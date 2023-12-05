Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.55-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

