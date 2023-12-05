Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $167.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $382.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after buying an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

