Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $382.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

