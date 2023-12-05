JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.49. JOYY has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 273,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 14.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

