JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target to $4.50

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.60 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.
Molecular Partners Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.81.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 686.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
