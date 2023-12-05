JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Trading Up 13.4 %

GitLab stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,920. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.