JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to $10.50

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 304,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grifols by 21.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

