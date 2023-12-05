JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 480,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.