JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Hits New 52-Week High at $904.00

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.37), with a volume of 57727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 22.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £656.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7,483.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 854.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 840.79.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

