Keenan Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Keenan Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,148 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises about 7.9% of Keenan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keenan Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Smartsheet worth $44,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after buying an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,876.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,218. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

