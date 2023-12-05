Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP John Wayne Witt Sells 450 Shares

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) VP John Wayne Witt sold 450 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $10,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 110,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,910. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.