Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

