Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
NASDAQ:KROS opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.15.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
