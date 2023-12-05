Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,062. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

