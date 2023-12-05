KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,277 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Bank of America cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.