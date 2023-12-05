KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 11,508,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,944,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

