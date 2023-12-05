Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.16

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth about $636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 22.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

