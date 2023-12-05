Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.10. 2,359,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,477,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $383.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

